COVID-19 Testing in Kansas to Ramp Up
Governor Laura Kelly says her administration has taken an important step toward funneling federal cash into expanded testing capacity for COVID-19.
The Reflector reports that the governor said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has formally made requests for proposals for labs eager for a share of $53 million in CARES Act money earmarked for COVID-19 testing.
The administration plans to choose the labs that will conduct the testing within a couple of weeks.
The hope is that expanded testing will help health officials identify outbreaks of the virus and usher infected people into quarantine, eventually driving down the numbers of new cases and the percent of people who test positive.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park said Kansas is in a unique position to expand COVID-19 testing through the private sector, with available lab space and materials to quickly ramp up daily testing capacity.
Earlier this year, he urged the administration to use federal funding to help get a handle on outbreaks.