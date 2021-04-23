COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Starting to Take Walk-Ins
Kansas counties are increasingly allowing people to walk in to get a coronavirus vaccine without an appointment.
In the Lawrence area, mass vaccination clinics at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, which had been immunizing almost 700 people per hour at their peak, are coming to an end.
They will be replaced next month with five-day-per-week drive-thru clinics that will deliver 200 to 300 vaccinations per day to people at Lawrence Memorial Hospital without being scheduled in advance, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.
The health department in Johnson County, which is the state’s largest, also opened a mass vaccination clinic in Lenexa to walk-ins, WDAF-TV reports.
In the Wichita area, appointments will not be needed to get a vaccination at the former downtown library, The Wichita Eagle reports.
Wyandotte County also has opened its three clinics to people who don’t have appointments.