COVID-19 Vaccinations, Deaths Up

Kansas is seeing COVID-19 vaccinations rise while the more contagious delta variant is increasing new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
The state averaged 1,080 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to Kansas health department data.
It was the first time the seven-day average has topped 1,000 a day since February 2nd.
Kansas averaged 30 new hospitalizations and eight new deaths a day for the seven days ending Monday.
Hospitalizations averaged 34 a day in early May, but the figure had dropped below 10 per day in mid-June.
The latest average for deaths was the highest in five months.
Dr. Chad Johanning, president of the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians, told The Wichita Eagle that the delta variant is pushing people to reconsider getting vaccinated.
CDC data showed that Kansas averaged 6,330 shots a day for the seven days ending Monday.
Five weeks ago, the average was less than 3,000 shots a day.