COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for Adolescents
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved last December for use in people 16 and older.
That has now expanded.
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to those 12 year of age and older in Kansas.
The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart – the same dosage and dosing schedule as for those 16 years of age and older.
The announcement follows the expansion of the emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and the vote of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and approval by the CDC Director.
Kansas providers will now begin opening their vaccine supply to ages 12 and older.
On a statewide basis, those under 18 do need written parental consent for vaccination.
That may vary in different counties.
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit Vaccines.gov