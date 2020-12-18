COVID-19 Vaccine Shipped to Rural Kansas
Doses from the state’s first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine are arriving in rural Kansas for hospitals to administer to health care workers, though the state expects its second shipment to be smaller than anticipated.
The state has received its full shipment of the first of two doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer for 23,750 people, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The state included nursing home workers and residents with at-risk health care workers in the first group to get the shots, but their vaccinations have not yet started, according to a KDHE spokeswoman.
The spokeswoman also said the federal government told Kansas it would get a second shipment of 29,000 vaccine doses next week, but the state has since learned it will receive 17,550 doses instead.
Still, hospitals across the state were receiving at least a few doses from the first shipment, including in Cheyenne and Sherman counties in northwest Kansas, where there has been one confirmed or probable case for every 11 residents.