COVID-19 Variants in Kansas Up
The number of coronavirus variants in Kansas has risen sharply, even as parents in some schools push to drop masking requirements, and vaccine appointments go unfilled.
In the past week, the state had a 32% increase in the total number of confirmed variant coronavirus cases as all five variants of concern have now been identified in the state, The Wichita Eagle reports.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 175 total variant cases on Monday, up from 133 one week ago.
More parents are challenging mask requirements in schools, with the Mulvane district becoming the latest in the Wichita area to reject a complaint about school rules for COVID-19 control.
The challenges come as appointments for vaccines begin to go unfilled, even though state data shows that just over 36 percent of residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Monday.