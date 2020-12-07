      Weather Alert

Covid Concerns Claim 2021 Western Farm Show

Dec 7, 2020 @ 9:16am

Concerns about the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in the cancellation of this winter’s Western Farm Show in Kansas City. In a statement released Monday morning, show manager Ken Dean called the cancellation “very disappointing” but also “the responsible decision for the protection of everyone involved.” The show, which was to have taken place February 19th through the 21st at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, would have been the 60th anniversary of the event. Dean says this milestone will be marked when the Western Farm Show returns in 2022.

