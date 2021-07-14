COVID Crisis Counseling Continues

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has received an extension to continue operating the Crisis Counseling Program for COVID-19 through the end of the year.
The program in Kansas is titled Kansas: Stronger Together.
This program provides a free, anonymous crisis counseling assistance line to all citizens by calling 800-273-8255.
The assistance line is available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The program also provides crisis counseling through select community mental health centers, educational material, and online support for overall mental health and wellness.
The program has partnered with multiple local community mental health providers to provide services.
A website with print information and resources is available at ksstrongertogether.org.
There is also an interactive Facebook page at Kansas: Stronger Together which offers daily affirmations, wellness breaks, activities, and tips, as well as educational and informative postings.