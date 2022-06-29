COVID Vaccines for Young Children Available in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has gone along with federal agencies, which will bring some changes to COVID-19 vaccination eligibility.
The KDHE says that Kansas has adopted the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization for administering the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, and the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 6 years old.
The two vaccines are expected to arrive soon.
Children ages 6 months to 6 years old will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a large network of vaccine providers across the state, including doctor’s offices, retail pharmacies, local health departments, and clinics.
In addition, many community partners and schools may also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for Kansas children.
More information can be found at kansasvaccine.gov.