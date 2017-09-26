Man robbed at gunpoint while responding to Craigslist ad

Four suspects are in jail on accusations they robbed a man who was trying to buy items from a Craigslist ad.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Monday to the area of SW 10th and Gage in response to the armed robbery.

The victim told officers he was supposed to be meeting the seller from the ad when he was approached by four suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a pistol and demanded the victim’s money.

After the robbery, the suspects fled the area in a dark SUV.

An officer responding to the scene spotted the SUV and pulled it over. All four adult suspects were taken into custody without incident.

After questioning, they were arrested for aggravated robbery.

The victim was not injured.