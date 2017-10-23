Crash on I-70 in Kansas City kills one, injures two

One person was killed in a Sunday evening crash in Wyandotte County that sent two others, including a child, to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Interstate 70 and 57th Street.

A 2012 Chevy Impala was exiting westbound I-70 at a high rate of speed and ran the red light as it entered the intersection at 57th Street. The Impala collided with a northbound 2007 Chevy Tahoe that was going through the intersection.

The driver of the Impala, 31-year-old Dalen C. Jefferson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was killed in the crash. A 7-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri who was riding in the car was injured and taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

A 39-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman driving the Tahoe was also injured and taken from the scene to KU Medical Center.

KHP crash logs show all three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.