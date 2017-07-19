Crash ‘involving fatality’ closes traffic to U.S. 73 in Brown County Wednesday afternoon

A stretch of U.S Highway 73 was closed in Brown County Wednesday afternoon following a two vehicle crash.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant tells MSC News that the roadway was closed to all traffic just south of 190th, the Landfill Road.

Merchant says it’s likely the stretch will remain shut down for several hours, and motorists are told to find an alternate route.

Sources close to the investigation say two people were killed in the crash, but that has not yet been officially confirmed.

All KDOT would say in their announcement of the closure is that the crash ‘involved a fatality’.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation and will release further details following notification of family.

MSC News Brian Hagen contributed to this report.