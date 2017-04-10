WIBW News Now!

Crash kills 2 teens, injures 7 after driver ignored police

by on April 10, 2017 at 6:39 AM (2 hours ago)

Authorities say a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old died and seven other teens were injured when their vehicle slammed into a tree shortly after the driver refused to stop for police.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in Lenexa.

Officer Danny Chavez says an officer noticed a vehicle driving without headlights and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t stop. The officer allowed the vehicle to go, but found the crash site a short time later.

The driver and front passenger both died. Seven others, who all appear to be teens, were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Authorities are still working on identifying all of the people who were in the car, so their names were not immediately released.

