Crash reported Saturday kills Hays man in Rush County

by on December 11, 2017 at 6:31 AM (3 hours ago)

A crash reported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Saturday claimed the life of a Hays man.

According to the patrol, a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by 51-year-old Darin Alan Stiles was westbound on K4 one half mile east of La Crosse, when the truck hit the gravel shoulder on the north side of the road. Stiles overcorrected and the vehicle entered the south ditch, overturned in the field and Stiles was ejected.

Stiles was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.