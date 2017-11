The Kansas Highway Patrol says a stretch of U.S. 40 Highway east of Topeka has been reopened following a crash that shut the road down Wednesday morning.

Shawnee County dispatch tells WIBW News Now that minor injuries were reported in the two-vehicle collision that happened around 7:30 a.m. near Subbs Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The crash scene was cleared shortly before 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Image: Google Maps