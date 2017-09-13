WIBW News Now!

Crash slows traffic on I-70 in Topeka

by on September 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM (38 mins ago)

A crash Wednesday afternoon caused traffic delays on Interstate 70.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the California Avenue exit ramp. 

A small, two-door car was seen smashed against the concrete barrier that runs alongside the highway. 

The driver reportedly swerved off the road for unknown reasons and hit the barrier. No other vehicles were involved. 

The crash was initially reported as being non-injury, but it was later confirmed the driver was taken by AMR to a local hospital for observation. 

Lt. Kelvin Johnson says the man reported being light-headed and was taken in as a precautionary measure.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Traffic on eastbound I-70 was slowed to a crawl while officers blocked off the left-hand lane at the scene of the crash.

Johnson says the scene was cleared shortly after 4 p.m.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle