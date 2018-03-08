Credit card debt at record levels, survey says

WalletHub just released the results of their latest credit card debt study, and they aren’t good.

“Americans now owe more than $1 trillion in credit card debt alone,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “This isn’t mortgages, student loans, car loans, just credit card debt. That trillion-dollar mark has been surpassed now for the first time ever.”

In 2017 alone, Americans added $92 billion to their tab.

“We’ve only hit that number in a single year four times in the past 30 years,” said Gonzalez.

Debt is not always bad news for the economy, but unpaid debt can really drag things down.

“This does show consumer confidence, but at the same time, people are so overextending themselves that there’s this question of when’s this going to end?” said Gonzalez. “What’s got to give here?”

In each of those prior cases, the charge-off rate, currently hovering near historical lows, rose the following year, also, the $67.6 billion in credit card debt that was added in the fourth quarter of 2017 is the highest quarterly accumulation in the last 30 years. For more information, go here.