Credit-Negative May Not Be Bad News For Taxpayers, Says Midwest Economist

Moody’s has called Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of what would have been the state’s largest ever tax increase a credit-negative. It’s akin to getting a lower credit score for an individual household, said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss.

“They want to make sure there’s a buffer there to pay interest payments and pay the maturity of the bond,” said Goss. “The higher the taxes, the better for them in some ways, to the extent it doesn’t jeopardize the economy. In other words, they’re not on the side of lower taxes.”

What happens to taxpayers is not Moody’s concern.

“It only has an effect if you have to issue bonds or when bonds mature if you have to reissue that bond,” said Goss. “Then it’s going to be reissued at a lower price or a higher interest rate. It does have an effect on the taxpayer in that concern. You could very likely be paying higher interest rates.”

A bond downgrade may or may not have any effect on what the state could get if it securitized revenues.

“These may stay strong as long as the creditors believe that those revenues will continue to pay off the bonds.”

Multiple different securitization plans are currently alive in the legislature including securitizing the Master Tobacco Settlement Agreement revenues or revenues from Kansas Lottery ticket sales. It remains to be seen if any of those vehicles will pass both legislative approval and the governor’s desk.