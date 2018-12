Fire crews from Topeka, Silver Lake and Rossville have been working a multi-unit apartment fire at 308 Chestnut in Silver Lake.

Crews were called around 1 a.m.

Apartments 1 through 4 have been affected by fire or smoke, but all residents, who were all adults, got out safely. No one was hurt. The Red Cross is on scene to help.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this point.