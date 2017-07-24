WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


84°F
Clear
Feels Like 89°
Winds ENE 9 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear89°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear95°
76°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy97°
74°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy87°
65°

Crews working repair heat damage to portion South Topeka Boulevard

by on July 24, 2017 at 12:25 PM (23 mins ago)

Excessive heat is being blamed for lane closures in central Topeka on Monday.

According to a news release, the middle lanes of the road in the 2800 block of SW Topeka Boulevard are closed for repairs.

The release says the road buckled due to extreme temperatures.

Traffic will be carried in the outside lanes in both directions.

City street crews are on site milling the buckled surface and will patch the area this afternoon. All lanes are expected to be open by 4 p.m. Monday.

This comes after heat caused a similar issue on North Topeka Boulevard over the weekend.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle