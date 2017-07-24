Crews working repair heat damage to portion South Topeka Boulevard

Excessive heat is being blamed for lane closures in central Topeka on Monday.

According to a news release, the middle lanes of the road in the 2800 block of SW Topeka Boulevard are closed for repairs.

The release says the road buckled due to extreme temperatures.

Traffic will be carried in the outside lanes in both directions.

City street crews are on site milling the buckled surface and will patch the area this afternoon. All lanes are expected to be open by 4 p.m. Monday.

This comes after heat caused a similar issue on North Topeka Boulevard over the weekend.