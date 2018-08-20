Cricket Wireless Store on 6th in Topeka Robbed Sunday

A Topeka cell phone store was robbed Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police were called to Cricket Wireless at 1104 SW 6th.

An employee said a black man with a handgun entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 5’5″ tall, 150 pounds with orange colored hair, wearing a dark colored GAP hoodie and dark cargo pants, gray shoes with white soles, a black stocking cap and a surgical mask over his face.

He’s believed to have left in a silver passenger car. No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.