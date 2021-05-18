Crime Compensation Commission Gives Financial Assist to 222 New Cases
The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board has awarded financial assistance to 365 victims of violent crime at its May meeting.
Awards were made in 222 new cases, and additional expenses were paid in 143 previously submitted cases.
The awards totaled over $242,000.
The Division of Crime Victims Compensation was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support, and funeral expenses.
Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment, and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.
A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees, and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.