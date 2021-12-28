Crime Victims Compensation Board December Awards

The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board has awarded over $108,000 to victims of violent crime at its December meeting.
Awards were made in 67 new cases, and additional expenses were paid in 124 previously submitted cases.
The Crime Victims Compensation program, a division of the Kansas Attorney General’s office, was established to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses.
Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000, with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment, and fifteen hundred dollars for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.
A portion of court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees, and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.