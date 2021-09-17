Crime Victims Receive Money

The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board has awarded a total of over $350,000 to 270 victims of violent crime.
The Crime Victims Compensation program was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support, and funeral expenses.
Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000, with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment, and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.
A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees, and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.