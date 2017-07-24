Crisis center in SE Kansas able to help more domestic violence victims

The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence’s (KCSDV) coalition member Safehouse Crisis Center, Inc. (Safehouse) opened a new domestic violence shelter in Pittsburg, Kansas, last week.

“They now have 71 beds,” said KCSDV Executive Director Joyce Grover. “That really has given the people down there a much bigger resource for their area.”

The shelter had a previous capacity of 23 beds.

“Many victims come in and they don’t know where they’re going next,” said Grover. “The organization will work closely with them about what their needs are. They may stay 60 days, 90 days or even longer.”

There’s also an innovative option for victims who have four-legged members of their family.

“This organization has a new pet kennel,” said Grover. “That was donated by a community member. The kennel consists of a temperature-controlled indoor shelter and a bath area for cats and dogs and also an outside area so the people who come to the shelter will be able to bring their pets with them.”

Pet kenneling is a recently new, popular addition for many domestic violence shelters as domestic violence work becomes more victim- and survivor-centered based on research showing people are less likely to leave an abusive situation if they cannot leave without their pet due to either support separation from the pet or fear of retaliation and harm to their pet by the abuser.

The new building also allows families to live together in one room.

“This is really a building that has been designed to allow for safe and confidential sheltering for families,” said Grover. “They have 13 family rooms. If a parent seeks shelter and brings their children, then the family can all stay together in a room.”

The shelter serves and is inclusive to all genders and sexes, although the majority of people seeking shelter are women.

The seven Kansas counties Safehouse Crisis Center serves are: Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, and Wilson.