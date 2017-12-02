Criticism of Kansas prison plan reflects lawmakers’ distrust

Kansas legislators’ criticism of a plan to build a new prison reflects bipartisan mistrust of the state Department of Corrections.

Some lawmakers doubt the department seriously considered a potentially cheaper alternative to leasing the new facility from the company building it.

The department plans to have Nashville, Tennessee-based private-prison operator CoreCivic oversee building of the 2,400-bed prison in Lansing to replace the state’s oldest and largest prison there.

Kansas would pay for the two-year, $170 million project by leasing the new prison for 20 years.

In approving the project earlier this year, lawmakers gave the department an alternative for financing the project by authorizing up to $155 million in bonds.

Now, lawmakers in both parties disagree with corrections officials that a lease-purchase agreement would be less expensive over time.