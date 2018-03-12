Critics call Kansas House GOP’s school safety plan weak

Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas have responded to the mass Valentine’s Day shooting at a Florida high school with a plan to mandate state safety standards for schools.

The measure they unveiled this week also would provide state funds to school districts for training and security upgrades, but the bill faces skepticism from educators and other legislators.

The skeptics say the new spending is not enough and argue that the House GOP leaders who drafted the plan are ducking a core issue by not proposing gun control measures. The bill would require the State Board of Education to impose standards for securing school entrances, using surveillance, training employees and conducting drills for students.

It would set aside $5 million for grants to local schools for training and security upgrades.