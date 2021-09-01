Crop Life America Among Agricultural Leaders Urge Farmers and Rural Communities to Get Vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, more than 30 state and national agricultural organizations representing farm, commodity and agribusiness communities joined together to promote vaccination among farmers and other rural Americans. In an open letter to association members, the organizations added another voice to the call to get vaccinated. In addition, the groups utilized an opinion editorial published in the Des Moines Register to share a message about the important connection between agriculture, science, and health.
The effort is in response to the continued challenge of the COVID-19 Delta variant cases increasing precipitously among the unvaccinated populations across the country. Many rural communities have been hit hard by the Delta variant, which has stressed healthcare systems and threatens to greatly impact those we depend on for a safe food system. Agricultural leaders are asking farmers to protect their health and their communities by getting vaccinated saying, “Farmers make science-based decisions every day to protect their farms and their communities – they should make these same decisions to protect their health as well.”
“Many of us have experienced loss over the past 17 months due to COVID,” said Chris Novak, CropLife America‘s president and CEO. “I’ve seen firsthand how devastating the virus can be. Whether you live in the city or on the farm, we are all at risk if we don’t take steps to keep ourselves and our communities safe. This is why I have urged my family, friends and colleagues, both here in D.C. and back on the farm in Iowa, to get vaccinated. We are in this together.”
Among Kansas Ag organizations signing the letter include the Kansas Dairy Association and Kansas Grain and Feed Association.
Source: Crop Life America