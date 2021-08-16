      Weather Alert

Crop Report: Corn Down, Winter Wheat Up

Aug 16, 2021 @ 6:33am

Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a smaller corn crop this season, according to a forecast released last week.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service said in its monthly production report that the state is projected to bring in 745 million bushels of corn, down 3% from last year.

The smaller corn crop is expected because the estimated 5.4 million acres to be harvested in Kansas is down 6% from last year.

The agency also released its latest forecasts for the state’s other major crops.

The soybean harvest was forecast at 187 million bushels, down 2% from last year.

There’s one crop that is really booming this year, though – winter wheat.

The estimated winter wheat harvest is 380 million bushels, up 35% from last year.

