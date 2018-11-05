Cutting spending primary theme of Kobach campaign, with tax cuts to come later

Kansas Republican nominee for Governor, Kris Kobach clarified that it is not his intent to cut taxes in the same manner that Sam Brownback did.

“I will bring in modest tax cuts,” said Kobach. “We will cut spending, like I did in my agency at the Secretary of State’s office, where I cut it 34 percent over seven years. The key is to do it responsibly. The people of Kansas are completely overtaxed. We are the highest tax state in a five-state area.”

Kobach believes Kansas government can get smaller without hurting services or firing employees.

“We’re third highest number of government employees, so we’re relatively on the fat end of government employees,” said Kobach. “That’s what I found as Secretary of State. What I did is took advantage of the fact that the Baby Boomers are retiring right now. Eleven thousand people a day are retiring across the country and a lot of them work in government in Kansas. What we did is, as people retired, in many cases we didn’t refill the position and so government shrank gradually and that’s how we reduced our spending.”

Kobach has even signaled that state government cuts could be coming sooner than later if he wins on Tuesday.

“Even though the Legislature appropriates funds, the Governor doesn’t have to spend them,” said Kobach. “We can come in in the middle of fiscal year 19, which is when it would be in January, at the time of inauguration and say, you know what? Even though the Legislature appropriated, take a number, $100 million for this agency, we don’t need to spend it all. We can return it to the people of Kansas and so I’m going to be asking the agencies to do that. The number one interest of every government entity has got to be saving taxpayers money.”

Kobach has stated previously that his Lt. Governor, Wink Hartman, will be looking for government efficiencies throughout their term in office.