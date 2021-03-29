Cybersecurity School For the State
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the state of Kansas was chosen by the National Governors Association to collaborate on policies to advance their cybersecurity postures, the latest in a series of collaborations between NGA and states on cybersecurity.
The NGA Center for Best Practices selected Kansas, Missouri, Montana, and Washington for its 2021 Policy Academy to Advance Whole-of-State cybersecurity.
Since 2016, NGA has helped states and territories develop, refine, and share best practices in cybersecurity governance, workforce development, critical infrastructure security, and local engagement and partnership.
Representatives of the four states will convene in-state workshops to create action plans for strengthening state cybersecurity; participate in regularly scheduled convenings with NGA staff on their progress and plans; and build relationships with and learn from peers in other states facing similar challenges.
NGA will work with Kansas specifically on cyber governance.
The new policy academy is expected to conclude in January 2022.