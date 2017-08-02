WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Clear
Feels Like 68°
Winds WSW 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear89°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm82°
55°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
60°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy80°
61°

Dallas man arrested in connection with burglaries at two Topeka businesses

by on August 2, 2017 at 6:32 AM (2 hours ago)

A Dallas, Texas man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail over the weekend in connection with two recent business burglaries, according to a news release.

Topeka Police Lt. Colleen Stuart says a business in the 2800 block of Wanamaker and another in the 2600 block of Sardou were burglarized on July 29. Investigators determined both break-ins involved the same suspects.

On Saturday, police arrested 31-year-old Robert Reeves III on two counts each of burglary, theft and criminal property damage.

Reeves is being held on $100,000 bond.

Police also seized a vehicle involved in the crimes and recovered evidence from area hotel rooms.

Detectives are using that evidence to identify additional suspects who are also from out of the area.   

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle