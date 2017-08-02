Dallas man arrested in connection with burglaries at two Topeka businesses

A Dallas, Texas man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail over the weekend in connection with two recent business burglaries, according to a news release.

Topeka Police Lt. Colleen Stuart says a business in the 2800 block of Wanamaker and another in the 2600 block of Sardou were burglarized on July 29. Investigators determined both break-ins involved the same suspects.

On Saturday, police arrested 31-year-old Robert Reeves III on two counts each of burglary, theft and criminal property damage.

Reeves is being held on $100,000 bond.

Police also seized a vehicle involved in the crimes and recovered evidence from area hotel rooms.

Detectives are using that evidence to identify additional suspects who are also from out of the area.