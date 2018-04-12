Damage to burglar alarm results in two arrests Thursday in Topeka

Two people were arrested after an alarm was sounded at a southwest Topeka business early Thursday.

According to Topeka Police, officers responded to Orscheln Farm & Home at 1133 SW Wanamaker just after 4:30 Thursday morning.

Officers found 34-year-old Jerry Lewis walking away from a silver Ford SUV. A field interview of Lewis revealed he had a city warrant and upon arrest was found to have items consistent with and recognized to be burglary tools in his possession.

Upon a more detailed interview by TPD Detectives it was found that Lewis had cut the security cable in an attempt to take lawn mowers. Estimated damage is $10,000.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Hale was also there and was arrested for two city warrants.

If you have any information relating to this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.