Damp, foggy Tuesday

Low clouds and patchy fog are possible this morning.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A few showers possible through early afternoon, with a high at 50.
Tonight: Cloudy and cooler, with a low at 35.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 62.
Thursday: Sunny and cooler, with a high at 56.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 50. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 63.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 56.