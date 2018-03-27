Damp, foggy Tuesday

Low clouds and patchy fog are possible this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few showers possible through early afternoon, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Cloudy and cooler, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 62.

Thursday: Sunny and cooler, with a high at 56.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 50. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 63.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 56.