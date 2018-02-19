Damp Monday, watch for ice to the north and west tonight into Tuesday

It will be a damp Monday and areas to our north and west could have an icy Monday night into Tuesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with patchy areas of drizzle across northeast Kansas. Warm this morning, but temperatures begin falling late this morning through noontime to around 42.

Tonight: Occasional rain, with a few thunderstorms. Much colder air will be in place across extreme north-central and northeast Kansas including Manhattan, but not Topeka, where freezing drizzle is possible overnight, with a low at 37.

Tomorrow: Rain early, with a wintry mix possible through midday, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 41. North northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain or freezing drizzle between 1am and 3am, then a chance of freezing drizzle after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of freezing drizzle and sleet before 11am, then a slight chance of snow between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 34.