Video: Danielle Norwood on the CASA Tour

by on November 14, 2017 at 4:04 PM (3 hours ago)

Danielle from The Danielle Norwood show received a tour of an elegant Topeka home that will take part of the CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour, in which the public is invited to take a tour of luxurious homes in Topeka. 

The event is a fundraiser for CASA, which trains and utilizes volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the court and foster care systems.

Check out the video to see Danielle take a tour of one of the homes with local designer David Porterfield!!  Catch The Danielle Norwood show weekdays from 1-2 p.m.

 

For more information on the CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour, visit www.casaofshawneecounty.com/

 

 