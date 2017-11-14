Video: Danielle Norwood on the CASA Tour

Danielle from The Danielle Norwood show received a tour of an elegant Topeka home that will take part of the CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour, in which the public is invited to take a tour of luxurious homes in Topeka.

The event is a fundraiser for CASA, which trains and utilizes volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the court and foster care systems.

Check out the video to see Danielle take a tour of one of the homes with local designer David Porterfield!! Catch The Danielle Norwood show weekdays from 1-2 p.m.

For more information on the CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour, visit www.casaofshawneecounty.com/