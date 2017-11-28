The Danielle Norwood Show – November 28th, 2017

Bill Persinger and Laura Sidlinger from Valeo join the program to discuss a $250 thousand gift that they received from St. Francis and how they plan to use it.

Jared Bednar from the Topeka Zoo joins the show to talk about how they are participating in Giving Tuesday, and even brings a turtle into the studio.

Phil ends the show on a good note about how a homeless man who paid it forward received plenty in return.

Persinger/Sidlinger Interview PT 1

Persinger/Sidlinger Interview Pt 2

Jared Bednar Interview PT 1

Jared Bednar Interview PT 2

On A Good Note