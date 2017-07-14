WIBW News Now!

Darren Sproles Public Autograph Signing

by on July 14, 2017 at 4:16 PM (1 hour ago)

R & D Collectibles welcomes KSU Legend & current NFL Pro Bowler Darren Sproles for a public autograph signing! 

BUY TICKETS HERE!!!

Doors open at 10:00AM

 

ONLY 250 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD

Any item Autograph = $35 per autograph

1 ticket = 1 autograph

Inscription = $20 per

If you purchase an auto ticket, you will get an autograph.

R&D will have limited quantities of the following available for purchase:

  • KSU Logo Footballs
  • KSU Mini & Fullsize Helmets
  • KSU Sproles Legends Photos

If purchasing merchandise, autograph or inscription tickets online or at the store, bring your original receipt on the day of the signing and we will exchange it for ticket(s) item(s) at the check in table.   No tickets or merchandise will be given out before July 22 at 10:00AM.

Mail in items and drop offs will be accepted (must send return postage prepaid for mail in)

All autographs will be authenticated at check out table.

 

 