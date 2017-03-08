WIBW News Now!

Dashcam video shows KHP trooper saving trucker

by on March 8, 2017 at 1:44 PM (2 hours ago)

Dramatic dashcam video shows a Kansas trooper rescuing a stranded tractor-trailer driver from a wildfire and driving through thick smoke as flames lick the roadside.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman has posted video on Facebook of the fire near the small central Kansas town of Wilson. After the fire jumped
Interstate 70 east of him on Monday, he began turning people around before they drove into it. He turned around about 20 cars and two tractor-trailers before
the fire also crossed the interstate to the west.

He can be heard on the video telling a truck driver who became stuck to “get in.”

Hileman called the situation is “one of the most steering-wheel-gripping moments” he’s had in his 20 years with the patrol.

By Wednesday, the fire had burned more than 1,000 square miles.

