Data breach could affect Topeka water bill payers

Some water bill payers in the City of Topeka could be the victims of a cyberattack.

“We were contacted by our vendor, Central Square,” said city spokesperson Molly Hadfield. “They are the ones who take care of our utility billing process. They notified us that there was a potential cyber attack. We don’t know if one has actually impacted our customers, but we want to get that information out there just in case something did happen.”

The number of payers affected looks to be limited.

“This only affects people who have set up an autopay between October 31 and December 7 or made a one-time payment,” said Hadfield.

If an autopay was set up before October 31, that customer is okay as long as they didn’t change it and set up a new one.

“We don’t have a lot of information. We were just notified Friday afternoon,” said Hadfield. “Central Square has a cyber forensic investigator looking into this to confirm and we’ve also contacted local law enforcement and the FBI and have asked them to look at this, as well. We’re not sure when we’ll know.”

The City of Topeka has identified that up to 10,000 customers have been potentially impacted by the data breach.