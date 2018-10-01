WIBW News Now!

Data from KU shows that most students graduate within six years

October 1, 2018

Recent figures show only 42 percent of students at the University of Kansas graduated within four years.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university’s recent graduation data found that 63 percent of students graduated within six years.  Each additional year of study costs about $21,500 based on in-state tuition and room and board rates at the Lawrence campus.  Figures show that out-of-state students usually have to pay about $38,000 each additional year.

DeAngela Burns-Wallace is the university’s vice provost for undergraduate studies.  Burns-Wallace says there are many nuances that affect graduation rates, such as changing a major or studying overseas.  She says university officials are trying to improve graduation rates by providing access to mentors, peer advisers and other resources, such as tutoring.

