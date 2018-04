Seventy scholarship players is where the Kansas Jayhawk football team sits four years into the David Beaty era.

KU Head Coach David Beaty released that number to the public on Tuesday mornings Big 12 teleconference.

Beaty says it will still take a few years to get to the NCAA Division I limit of 85 scholarship players.

Beaty spoke on numerous topics including his quarterback situation and how that position has improved plus is the offense ready to take off.