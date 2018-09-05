On Tuesday night Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long released a statement regarding the KU football team, and while the words aren’t excessively poignant they also don’t paint a rosy picture for coach David Beaty.

Statement from KU AD Jeff Long on football's loss Saturday: "We all expected a different outcome Saturday but I continue to support our student-athletes and coaches and ask all Jayhawks to do the same. Our evaluation of the program is on-going without a predetermined timeline." — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) September 5, 2018

Yikes.

There is nothing worse for a coach than getting a vote of confidence. More often than not, they’re just lip service to say the inevitable firing is coming soon, just not right now. And in all reality, Beaty’s fate was sealed with KU’s loss at home to FCS Nicholls this past Saturday.

It’s hard to argue with what we all know will happen. Beaty has been on the job since 2015, and over the course of 37 games he shown no growth as a coach. The same boneheaded mistakes that were being made in 2015 are still being made in 2018. From not being able to make a decision on fourth downs without calling a timeout to bad calls in crucial situations, there’s been no improvement.

You have to see some sort of step forward by Year 4. There hasn’t been one.

This is nothing new, though. Many of us thought Beaty should have been let go before starting the 2018 campaign. He obviously wasn’t and then lost in overtime to an FCS school. Again. The last time that happened was 2015, when Kansas went winless. With Nicholls out of the picture, can you find a win on the Kansas schedule?

Long was hired by the University of Kansas for one main reason: the belief that he can fix the football team. Sheahon Zenger couldn’t do it, but Long has a better pedigree. He found success at Pitt and Arkansas (mostly for the latter, anyway). When a new AD is hired, usually that leads to coaching changes as well. Mix that trend with the most embarrassing team in FBS and the end result seems obvious.

Obviously Long can’t come out and say “This dude is trash, don’t bother paying attention until we make a move.” No, he has to try to keep morale as high as possible. The season-opening loss may have been a dagger for the current regime, though. And with a road game coming up this weekend, something the Jayhawks haven’t been able to win since Sept. 12, 2009, the odds of Beaty’s tenure ending soon only go up.

A new coach won’t be hired immediately (unless it’s a coach currently without a job), and most of the staff will be around until the last game of the season anyway. But the faux vote of confidence should put everyone on notice. Don’t be surprised if Long has another program-shifting statement coming soon.