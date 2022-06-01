Jerome Tang’s first Kansas State basketball roster got one player deeper on Wednesday with former Virginia Tech Hokie David N’Guessan committing to the Wildcats.
New beginnings😈 #emaw @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/cVa8piBiFL
— David N'Guessan (@DavidNGuessan1) June 1, 2022
N’Guessan is now the eighth player on K-State’s roster for the 2022-23 season and the sixth player added by Tang in his first offseason on the job.
Last season at Virginia Tech, N’Guessan played in 36 games and averaged 13.5 minutes per contest, scoring 3.7 points and grabbing 2.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 wing is a native of The Netherlands who was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Virginia Tech was one of three major conference offers he received in high school, part of the 10 total reported offers he had.
K-State basketball will open the season in November, although its first game has not been announced yet.