Davids focused on prospective constituents in 3rd District primary

Third District Democratic candidate for Congress, Sharice Davids is attempting to draw a contrast between her and Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder by doing old-fashioned grassroots campaigning.

“The Third District is all of Johnson County, all of Wyandotte County and a portion of Miami County,” said Davids. “Within that, there are so many interesting and diverse experiences that we just don’t see enough of in Congress. It’s something that I know, when I’m out talking to folks, we want to see people who are more representative of who we are as a district sitting in Congress as a peer with other people who are creating policy that really affects all of us.”

Davids is a Native American and would be the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Kansas should she win in November.

“I got into this because when I looked around, I didn’t see someone who really understood the implications of having a lack of representation in Congress,” said Davids. “I’ve seen, from implementing Federal policy on the ground level in grassroots organizations, what happens when there’s a disconnect between the folks who are implementing policy and the people who are creating policy. I looked around and said, is someone going to do something and I decided, if I’m asking the question, I need to be part of that solution.”

Davids has been endorsed by Emily’s List, a progressive organization that backs female candidates, but her focus has

not been on endorsements, but on listening to her prospective constituents.

“What I’m focusing on is making sure that I’m connecting with as many people as possible,” said Davids. “I won’t be able to talk to every single person that I’m asking to vote for me, but the expectation should be that I try. That’s really where my focus has been, is getting out not just my story, or you know, my background so that people understand why I am really a success story from the 3rd District, but also what I stand for and why I know that I’m going to be a strong voice for the 3rd District in Congress.”

Davids is one of six Democrats running to unseat Yoder, who also has two primary opponents of his own on the Republican side.