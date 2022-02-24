Davids Supporting Plan To Drop Fed Gas Tax

Kansas U.S. Representative Sherice Davids is promoting a plan to drop the cost of gasoline by dropping a federal tax.
Davids is co-sponsoring the “Gas Prices Relief Act,” which has been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate.
The current 18-point-4 cent per gallon federal gas tax would be suspended until January First of next year.
The bill also has provisions for the Secretary of the Treasury to monitor the program in order to ensure oil and gas companies pass along the lower prices to consumers.
The bill also encourages the Secretary to take appropriate enforcement actions to ensure consumers see these savings.
The destination for the federal gas tax, the Highway Trust Fund, would be kept solvent by the bill’s requirement that the Department of the Treasury to make general fund transfers to keep the Fund solvent.
Currently, the national average for the cost of a gallon of gas is nearly one dollar higher than it was at this time last year, according to the Triple-A.