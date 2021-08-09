Davids Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it, and is in isolation at home.
Davids said that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case.
She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.
The congresswoman said she’s been following precautions recommended by health officials, including wearing masks indoors, and her office said she’s back in her district.
Davids said she’s grateful for COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to get inoculated.
“I know things could have been much worse for me without it,” she said.
Davids’ did not say exactly how she became infected with COVID-19, or whether she has the delta variant.
Dozens of members of Congress have been infected, including Representative Jake LaTurner.
Recent analysis has shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19, with mild or no symptoms, still remain rare.