Davis condemns Trump press conference behavior and calls on Republican candidates to do the same

Paul Davis, Democratic candidate for Congress in Kansas 2nd Congressional District is condemning President Donald Trump’s failure to address the common belief that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. election at a press conference with Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“Republicans and Democrats in Congress have accepted this conclusion,” said Davis. “For some reason, President Trump refuses to do so. When he decides to side with a tyrant like Vladimir Putin, as John McCain called him and not with the United States intelligence community, I just think it sets a very, very dangerous precedent.”

Davis went further to ask all of his potential Republican opponents to talk about where they stand on the issue.

“This is the time when I think candidates for office and members of Congress need to stand up and say, Mr. President, you’re just wrong,” said Davis. “I want to see whether any of the candidates in this district, besides myself are willing to stand up and say that.”

Davis wants to be clear that he believes it’s important to both work with the White House when it works for the district, but also to oppose them when it doesn’t.

“Kansans need to know whether we’re going to have somebody who is going to be an independent voice for our district who will stand up for Kansans and Americans long before they’re going to stand up for whatever their political party wants them to do. This is one of these moments where I think we need to see who is willing to show some

leadership.”

There are seven Republicans running in the August 7 primary. Davis does not have a primary opponent.