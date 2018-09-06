Davis gets Kander’s help to tell students at KU to work for his campaign

Kansas Second District Democratic candidate for Congress Paul Davis brought former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander to Lawrence for an event on the University of Kansas campus Thursday.

“I’ve admired him for awhile,” Kander said of Davis. “I’ve admired him as a problem-solver. Now, I admire all of you, because you’re here, I presume, to help him.”

Davis spoke to the skyrocketing tuition costs at universities across the country, including at KU.

“When I went to KU, just a few years ago, I paid $650 for a semester of tuition,” said Davis. “You could take as many hours as you wanted. Now, $650 probably buys you a credit hour today.”

Davis also touched on climate change and on how the growth in the economy may not be visible to the students in the room.

“We’ve got an economy right now that I think is really working for the people at the very top of the income scale,” said Davis. “That’s why the gap between the rich and the middle class is just getting wider and wider. We need an economy that’s going to be working for working people. We need an economy that’s going to be creating jobs for people who are coming out of college, so they can have an opportunity to be able to provide for your families and for your children that you’re going to be having down the road.”

Davis told the students that he needs their help, because a lot of money is being poured into this race by people who don’t even live here and he needs them to help him get the message out without all those resources.