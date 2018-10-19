Davis in ‘strong position’ in campaign, looks forward to serving if elected

Democrat candidate for the 2nd District seat in Congress, Paul Davis says having both Donald Trump and Mike Pence show up in Topeka in support of his opponent is actually proof of good things for his campaign.

“I don’t know if I can think of an instance where both a President and a Vice President have come in for a Congressional candidate in a very short period of time,” said Davis. “I think it shows that they think they’re in trouble. I’m in a strong position in this race. I think it also shows that Steve Watkins is really having a difficult time raising money.”

Davis raised $1.3 million in the last three months. That’s more than four times as much as Watkins raised in the past quarter ending September 30.

“We now have over 16,000 people that have made a financial contribution to our campaign,” Davis said. “Our average contribution, last time I checked, was about $75. We’ve got really strong, grassroots support. Most of our money comes from right here in Kansas. That’s something we’re very proud of.”

Paul Davis also committed to doing the work that members of Congress don’t always get credit for, helping their constituents get answers from the federal government.

“Back when I was in college, I had a job working for former Congressman Jim Slattery, who held this very seat in Congress,” Davis said. “I was one of those people who was on the front lines answering phone calls from people who would call in and need some help with some issue. Whether it was a senior citizen who had some problems with their Medicare or a veteran that had an issue with the VA. We tried to help them out. I think in many ways this is one of the most important roles that a member of Congress plays.”

Davis is running against Republican Steve Watkins and Libertarian Kelly Standley.